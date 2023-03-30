 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Ivy League prices are pushing $90,000 a year

Bloomberg
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

US college costs just keep climbing. And the increase is pushing the annual price for the upcoming academic year at Ivy League schools toward yet another hold-on-to-your-mortarboard mark: $90,000.

Students have class outdoors on the campus of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Dartmouth Colleges endowment returned 47% in the fiscal year that ended in June, the latest university to post some of the strongest investment gains in decades.

Yale: up 4%. Dartmouth and Brown: up 5%.

US college costs just keep climbing. And the increase is pushing the annual price for the upcoming academic year at Ivy League schools toward yet another hold-on-to-your-mortarboard mark: $90,000.

Full costs at elite private colleges already stretch well into the $80,000s, or upward of $320,000 for four years. At places like Brown University, the cost of attendance (tuition, room, board and fees) is almost $85,000, well above what the typical US household earns. Financial aid, in the form of grants, scholarships, loans and work-study programs, closes the gap for many.

But as the high-school class of 2023 anxiously awaits admissions decisions in coming weeks, even those wealthy enough to pay full freight are contending with sticker shock. Tuition has been rising so briskly for so long that the value proposition of college can start getting murky, said Beth Akers, an economist who focuses on higher education.