App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump's daughter said on Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was travelling in Africa to promote a global women's initiative.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump's daughter said on Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was travelling in Africa to promote a global women's initiative.

Ivanka Trump said her father raised the job as "a question" and she told him she was "happy with the work" she's doing.

The president recently told The Atlantic: "I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank. . She would've been great at that because she's very good with numbers."

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass.

She said he'll do an "incredible job."

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she'd "keep that between" them. She said she doesn't see a run for office in her future.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 07:00 am

tags #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

IPL 2019 Highlights: A batting collapse resulted in CSK losing their s ...

Meghan Markle's sister takes swipe at mum-to-be for 'flaunting' lavish ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Game of Thrones: Dragon scene behind Kit Harington’s testicle trauma

'Have Guts to Face Trial': SC Pulls Up BJP Youth Wing Leader Who Put B ...

Congress' Vikhe Patil to Break Silence on Campaigning for Son Who Join ...

Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai

Sudan's Military Leaders Move Omar al-Bashir to Prison as Protesters R ...

Trump Puts Recent Practice of Disclosing Nuclear Weapon Size to Abrupt ...

Kalank Movie Reveiw: An Extravagant Costume Drama for Millennials

Elections 2019: Top Stories Of This Hour

18th April 1986: Javed Miandad, Chetan Sharma and THAT Sharjah Six

Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: In Bhopal, BJP fields Malegaon blast accused Sad ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to start on a cautious note as 2n ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 18: Jet Airways, Mindtree, Wipro, ...

Top brokerage calls for April 18: Morgan Stanley underweight on Wipro, ...

Asian shares edge up to nine-month high, European, Japan PMIs awaited

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi strikes chord with voters in Wayanad by ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways CEO says all jobs can't be secured during sale process; ha ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

NBA: With Magic gone, Los Angeles Lakers will need more than charisma ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.