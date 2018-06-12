Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner made $82 mn last year: Reports

President Donald Trump's daughter and son in law made at least USD 82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers last year thanks to investment deals from companies they had previously led, news reports said today.

Ivanka Trump reported USD 3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, as well as more than USD 2 million in severance pay from the Trump Organization, the Washington Post said, citing financial disclosure forms released today.

Her husband Jared Kushner earned more than USD 5 million in income from the Kushner Cos. apartment complex Quail Ridge in New Jersey.

Kushner declared income from dozens of companies linked to his family's real estate company. In all, he took in at least USD 70 million, the Post said.

Kushner and Trump, who have put their daily management of their companies on hold while they serve at the White House, have still managed to obtain huge amounts of income from other firms during their stint in public service.

The Post estimated Kushner's assets at USD 179 million to USD 735 million last year, compared to between USD 55.3 million and USD 75.6 million for Trump, noting that the Office of Government Ethics uses broad ranges for assets and liabilities. Some of the couple's assets were listed jointly.

In July 2017, the time of their last financial disclosure, the couple reported joint income of at least USD 19 million from business ventures and another USD 80 million in real estate and other revenue between January 2016 and early 2017.