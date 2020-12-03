Ivanka Trump deposed in lawsuit alleging misuse of inaugural funds

The Washington DC attorney general's office has sued the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee for allegedly misusing over $1 million by "grossly overpaying" for use of an event space at a Trump hotel for the 2017 presidential inauguration.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump (left) with father US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump (File image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor, sat for a deposition on December 1 with investigators from the Washington DC attorney general's office as part of an ongoing lawsuit alleging misuse of presidential inauguration funds, CNN reported citing a court filing.

In January, the Washington DC attorney general's office had sued the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee for allegedly abusing more than $1 million raised by the non-profit by "grossly overpaying" for use of event space at the Trump hotel for the 2017 presidential inauguration.

Witnesses’ depositions have been underway for the last few weeks. Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, had deposed on November 17, the report by CNN suggested.

The attorney general's office has also summoned records from Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Rick Gates, the former inaugural committee deputy chairman, the report added.

The lawsuit alleges that Gates "personally managed" discussions with the Trump hotel for the event space and agreed with the hotel's managing director and Trump family members to pay $175,000 per day for the committee to reserve space for four days.