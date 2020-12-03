PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Ivanka Trump deposed in lawsuit alleging misuse of inaugural funds

The Washington DC attorney general's office has sued the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee for allegedly misusing over $1 million by "grossly overpaying" for use of an event space at a Trump hotel for the 2017 presidential inauguration.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump (left) with father US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump (File image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump (left) with father US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump (File image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor, sat for a deposition on December 1 with investigators from the Washington DC attorney general's office as part of an ongoing lawsuit alleging misuse of presidential inauguration funds, CNN reported citing a court filing.

In January, the Washington DC attorney general's office had sued the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee for allegedly abusing more than $1 million raised by the non-profit by "grossly overpaying" for use of event space at the Trump hotel for the 2017 presidential inauguration.

Witnesses’ depositions have been underway for the last few weeks. Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, had deposed on November 17, the report by CNN suggested.

The attorney general's office has also summoned records from Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Rick Gates, the former inaugural committee deputy chairman, the report added.

The lawsuit alleges that Gates "personally managed" discussions with the Trump hotel for the event space and agreed with the hotel's managing director and Trump family members to pay $175,000 per day for the committee to reserve space for four days.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Ivanka Trump #United States #World News
first published: Dec 3, 2020 08:31 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.