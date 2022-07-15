English
    Ivana Trump, first wife of former president Donald Trump, has died

    "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City, Trump posted on Truth Social.

    July 15, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

    Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.

    "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 07:19 am
