It’s too soon for stock investors to call victory on inflation

Bloomberg
Feb 13, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Shoppers inside a grocery store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, May 2, 2022. U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose in March despite intense price pressures, indicating households still have solid appetites and wherewithal for shopping. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Investors are paying up to protect themselves in case the stock market sinks with a key inflation reading due this week, which is expected to show that prices aren’t moderating the way the Federal Reserve would like to see.

Tuesday’s consumer price index report is forecast to show a deceleration in annual price growth to 6.2% in January. The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components and is seen as a better underlying indicator than the headline measure, is projected to rise 0.4% month over month and 5.5% from a year earlier.

But a surprising rise in gas and used-car prices last month may interrupt the monthslong trend of decelerating inflation that spurred a 14% rebound in the S&P 500 from its low in October.