Mar 16, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It's raining gold! Bars of gold worth over Rs 2,300 crore spill on Russian runway after glitch in plane door

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A plane's door hatch broke open while taking off at the Yakutsk airport in Russia and it lost a part of its cargo that consisted ten tons of gold, platinum, and diamonds.

The total worth of the cargo which was loaded on the plane is estimated to be USD 365 million (Rs 2369 crore).

The Nimbus Airlines AN-12 cargo plane struck with problems immediately after take-off and soon the precious metals were all over the runway. A local news report added that more cargo rained down as the aircraft gained height.

Gold bars were found as far as 26 km from the airport till the crew decided to land the plane at a nearby airport at Magan. The runway has been sealed and the police and secret service are conducting a vast search operation.

The cargo belonged to Chukota Mining and Geological Company in which a Canadian company Kinross Gold has a majority stake. The plane was en-route to Krasnoyarsk and further to Kupol (Dome) mine.

Yakutsk region in Russia, apart from being one of the coldest, is also a major diamond producing region.

The police have detained the technical engineers who prepared the aircraft for flight.

tags #Business #Russia #trends #world

