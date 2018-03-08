It's not abnormal for people to leave White House: Sarah Sanders

The White House today said that it's not abnormal for many people to leave the administration, after reports that the residence-cum-office of the US president has plunged into chaos with at least half a dozen senior officials leaving the office in recent weeks.

"I said it's not abnormal to have turnover," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters when told that no administration in recent history has had this much turnover.

"If this is not the definition of chaotic, how would you describe what's happening in these recent weeks?" she was asked again.

"If it was then, I don't think we would be able to accomplish everything that we've done," Sanders said.

"The economy is stronger than it's been in ages. Jobs are coming in at record numbers. There are historic things that have taken place in the first year," she said.

Sanders said the president has a number of people under consideration, and he's going to take his time making decisions about appointing new people including his chief economic advisor.

"The president's got a number of very accomplished, smart, capable people around him, and he is going to continue to lean on a lot of those people. But at the end of the day, the American people voted overwhelmingly for President Donald J Trump. They voted for his policies, his agenda, and for him to be the ultimate decision maker. I think that everyone can rest assured in the American people's choice on that front, and that they've made the right one," she said.

Trump is focused on long-term economic goals, she said.

"The economy is still infinitely stronger today than it was when the president took office," she added.