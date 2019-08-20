App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Italy's Luigi Di Maio signals imminent end of government, thanks Prime Minister Conte

Giuseppe Conte is set to address parliament later on August 20 to defend his record after the 5-Star's coalition partner, the far-right League, said it would present a motion of no-confidence in the administration.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Luigi Di Maio (Image: Reuters)
Luigi Di Maio, head of the ruling 5-Star Movement, signalled the imminent demise of Italy's coalition government on August 20 with a Facebook post thanking Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"Whatever happens, I wanted to tell you that it was an honour to work together in this government," said Di Maio, who serves as deputy prime minister in the cabinet.

Conte is set to address parliament later on August 20 to defend his record after the 5-Star's coalition partner, the far-right League, said it would present a motion of no-confidence in the administration.

A parliamentary vote has not yet been scheduled and there is widespread uncertainty over how the political turmoil will end.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Italy #Politics #world

