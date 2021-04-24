Italy’s ‘king of absentees’ breaks national record by skipping work for 15 years

Representational image

A public sector healthcare worker, who had been titled the “king of absentees” by the Italian press, has reportedly broken the national record by skipping work for 15 years.

According to a report by The Guardian, Italian police have said that the hospital employee has not reported to work at the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital in the Calabrian city of Catanzaro since 2005. Yet, he has been pulling a monthly salary for the past 15 years, which now totals €538,000.

Aged 67, Italy’s “king of absentees” faces charges of forgery, aggravated extortion, and abuse of office. The administration is also investigating the role of six managers who might have played a role in enabling his alleged absenteeism.

Police had gathered intel on the absentee employee through an investigation codenamed Part Time. They had collated his attendance and salary records and also taken statements from his colleagues.

The man who has allegedly drawn a regular salary despite not reporting to work for the past 15 years, had in 2005, threatened the hospital director to not file a disciplinary report against him over his absenteeism.

The man’s absenteeism continued unhindered as neither the successor of the director and the human resources department never bothered to check his attendance.

Absenteeism is common in Italy’s public sector, so the government tightened the law against the workshy in 2016 after police investigations revealed how common keeping absent from work is in government offices.