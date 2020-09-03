172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|italys-former-pm-silvio-berlusconi-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5791231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home

Reuters
File image
File image

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home, the staff of the 83-year-old media tycoon said on September 2.

Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi's personal physician at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, told Adnkronos news agency the former premier had no symptoms but had decided to test for COVID-19 because of his recent stay in Sardinia.

Berlusconi recently returned home from a holiday in Sardinia, which saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in August as tourists from all over the country descended on the Mediterranean island.

Close

Berlusconi will continue working from his house in Arcore, near Milan, and to support the campaigns of candidates from his centre-right Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled for September, a statement by his staff said.

related news

Italy, which has suffered one of Europe's worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with over 270,000 confirmed cases and some 35,500 deaths, has managed to contain the contagion since a peak in fatalities and infections in March and April.

However, the country recorded a steady increase in new cases in August, with experts blaming gatherings of people associated with holidays and nightlife.

Politicians across the political spectrum sent support messages to Berlusconi, a four-time prime minister.

"I want to wish Silvio Berlusconi a speedy recovery on behalf of our members. He will fight this new battle forcefully," centre-left Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti, who also recovered from COVID-19, wrote on Twitter.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.