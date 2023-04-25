 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Italy Stands Out to Moody’s as Only Country Risking Junk

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Italy stands out to Moody’s Investors Service as the only country it covers that is at risk of losing its investment-grade rating, the company said on Tuesday.

In a report surveying how nations have dealt with downgrades to junk over the past three decades, the euro zone’s third-biggest economy was highlighted as a prominent candidate for such a status adjustment. Moody’s didn’t give a view on the likelihood of that happening.

“Italy is currently the only Baa3-rated sovereign with a negative outlook,” wrote analysts including Kelvin Dalrymple and Scott Phillips. “Sluggish growth and higher funding costs may further weaken Italy’s fiscal position.”

Moody’s, whose next credit assessment on Italy is due May 19, rates it at Baa3, one notch above junk. The outlook on that has been negative since August — a notably pessimistic appraisal of the country whose fractious coalition led by premier Giorgia Meloni took office almost exactly six months ago.