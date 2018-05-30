App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Italy should remain in eurozone: US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to meet later this week with his counterparts at a Group of Seven ministerial meeting in British Columbia, Canada, an event sure to be dominated by the Italian crisis and Washington's multi-front trade disputes with major economies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crisis-stricken Italy should work to resolve its current political crisis while staying within the eurozone, a senior US Treasury official said today.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to meet later this week with his counterparts at a Group of Seven ministerial meeting in British Columbia, Canada, an event sure to be dominated by the Italian crisis and Washington's multi-front trade disputes with major economies.

A power struggle between Italy's presidency and populist parties today shook global markets and called the country's continued membership in the European single currency into question.

"I think it would be better if they were to work things out within the eurozone without making significant changes there and certainly the Italians have to opportunity to do that," a senior US Treasury official told reporters in a briefing before the ministerial meeting.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under Treasury Department ground rules, said the department was monitoring developments closely but saw no immediate danger to the stability of the wider financial system.

"At this point, no, I don't see any systemic impact," he said.
First Published on May 30, 2018 08:10 am

tags #eurozone #Italy #World News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.