App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Italy eyes measures to support auto, tourism industries: PM Giuseppe Conte

Speaking at a conference organised by the UIL trade union, Conte said the government needed to "redefine" tax incentives in favour of green, digital investments of the future, adding "we must support the worst affected industries such as automotive and tourism".

Reuters

Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the UIL trade union, Conte said the government needed to "redefine" tax incentives in favour of green, digital investments of the future, adding "we must support the worst affected industries such as automotive and tourism".

The government would start working on a comprehensive tax reform from next week, he said, but did not elaborate.

Close

The automotive industry accounts for 6.2 percent of Italy's gross domestic product, according to data provided by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).

related news

On Friday the Italian Parliament gave the green light to a package of incentives to encourage sales of state-of-the-art combustion engine cars as well as electric and hybrid vehicles, two lawmakers told Reuters.

Italy is the world's fifth most visited country, according to United Nations data, and tourism contributes about 13 percent to GDP, according to the World Trade and Tourism Council.

One of the world's worst hit countries with almost 35,000 deaths from COVID-19, Italy ended a rigid lockdown two months ago and has reported fewer than 50 deaths per day for the last two weeks.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Giuseppe Conte #Italy #Tourism industry #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.