Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Italy cuts 2018 economic growth forecast to 1.2%

The populist government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, also raised the fiscal deficit target for 2018 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, up from 1.6 percent set by the previous centre-left government.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Italy cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.2 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent, an update to the government's economic and finance document (NADEF) showed on Friday.

Rome also set its debt-to-GDP targets at 130.9 percent for this year, 130.0 percent in 2019, 128.1 percent in 2020 and 126.7 percent in 2021.
