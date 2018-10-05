Italy cuts 2018 economic growth forecast to 1.2%

Italy cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.2 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent, an update to the government's economic and finance document (NADEF) showed on Friday.

The populist government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, also raised the fiscal deficit target for 2018 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, up from 1.6 percent set by the previous centre-left government.

Rome also set its debt-to-GDP targets at 130.9 percent for this year, 130.0 percent in 2019, 128.1 percent in 2020 and 126.7 percent in 2021.