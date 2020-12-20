Italy, Belgium, and Austria also ban flights from UK over new COVID-19 strain worry

A child wearing a protection mask and gloves is seen at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Italy, Belgium, and Austria have become the latest countries to join the Netherlands in banning flights from the United Kingdom over the detection of a new coronavirus strain in the country.

Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister, Italy, announced on Twitter: “As a government we have a duty to protect Italians. So, after intimating the British government, we are about to sign an order suspending flights from Great Britain.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also announced on December 20 that flights from the UK and Eurostar trains will be banned for a minimum of 24 hours starting midnight as a precautionary measure. This ban may be extended if there is “more conclusive data”.

Meanwhile, Austria has said that it would also halt flights from the UK but has not announced further details yet. Germany is also reportedly considering action on similar lines. French TV station BFM has also claimed that France is mulling suspending flights and trains from Britain too, while the Czech Republic has imposed more stringent quarantine measures from those travelling from the UK, reported the Evening Standard.

The Netherlands was the first nation to announce a ban on air travel from Britain and they have confirmed that the measures will be in place till January 1, 2021 at least.

The Dutch government said: “The cabinet is closely monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 virus abroad and is investigating the possibilities for additional measures for other modes of transport.”

The slew of announcements halting flights from Britain come as a new strain of the coronavirus known as the VUI-202012/01 has been detected in the country. It is believed to spread faster than the original strain and according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson it may be “up to 70 percent more transmissible”. He also informed that “there is no evidence to suggest that it is more lethal or causes more severe illness… Equally there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine will be any less effective against the new variant.”