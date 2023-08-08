Italy approves one-off 40% windfall tax on banks for 2023

"One has only to look at banks' first-half profits to realise that we are not talking about a few millions, but of billions," Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told a news conference in Rome late on August 7. (Image source: Reuters)

Italy has approved a one-off 40 percent tax on profits banks reap from higher interest rates. It plans to use proceeds to help mortgage holders, in a move that sent banking shares plunging.

Sharply higher official interest rates have yielded record profits for banks, as lenders were able to hike the cost of loans while holding off paying more on deposits.

Countries such as Spain and Hungary have already imposed windfall taxes on the sector.

Italy will apply the tax only in 2023. It will tax 40 percent of banks' net interest margin - a measure of income banks derive from the gap between lending and deposit rates.

Analysts at Bank of America estimated the government could raise between 2-3 billion euros from the tax which could cost banks between 2-9 percent of their earnings.

Shares in Italy's banking index plunged 7.5 percent by 07:27 GMT, with top bank Intesa Sanpaolo down 8 percent.

Italy's right-wing government had repeatedly criticised banks for failing to pass on to depositors the higher cost of money, but took action only after the latest round of record earnings reported by banks at the start of August.

"One has only to look at banks' first-half profits ... to realise that we are not talking about a few millions, but ... of billions," Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told a news conference in Rome late on August 7.

"If (it is true that) the burden deriving from the cost of money has ... doubled for households and businesses, what current account holders receive has certainly not doubled" Salvini said, adding there was a large gap between the rates applied to loans and deposits.