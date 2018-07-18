Italians furious about fake picture of Mona Lisa in a French jersey

The Louvre Museum in Paris has antagonised Italians by tweeting a morphed picture of Mona Lisa shown to be wearing a French Jersey.

As per a report in Wessex FM News, the portrayal of Mona Lisa donning a French jersey is considered 'unforgivable' by the Italians as it has gravely hurt their sentiments. Many users posted their reactions and criticisms on Twitter and some even started putting up morphed pictures of Mona Lisa wearing other jerseys.



Si La Mona Lisa es patrimonio cultural de la humanidad entoces es de todos. Y si es de todos, entonces también es Mexicana. pic.twitter.com/v1k5qpYApT July 16, 2018



While the Italians criticised this portrayal of Mona Lisa, the Louvre tweeted in Italian, from their official handle, that the painting had been a personal possession of the late King Francis I.

Having been in France since early 16th century, the Mona Lisa has been exhibited on the platform of the French Museum since 1797, in spite of Italians repeatedly asking the French Museum to return the painting. In 2004, Hollywood actor George Clooney said that France should comply with Italy's request and return the painting.

The Mona Lisa is considered a masterpiece and was valued at GBP 604 million in 2017.

France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 for the second time on July 15, 2018, beating Croatia while Italy failed to even qualify for the competition.