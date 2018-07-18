App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Italians furious about fake picture of Mona Lisa in a French jersey

The Louvre Museum tweeted the picture to celebrate France's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2018, angering Italians who failed to even qualify for the tournament.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Louvre Museum in Paris has antagonised Italians by tweeting a morphed picture of Mona Lisa shown to be wearing a French Jersey.

As per a report in Wessex FM News, the portrayal of Mona Lisa donning a French jersey is considered 'unforgivable' by the Italians as it has gravely hurt their sentiments. Many users posted their reactions and criticisms on Twitter and some even started putting up morphed pictures of Mona Lisa wearing other jerseys.

related news


While the Italians criticised this portrayal of Mona Lisa, the Louvre tweeted in Italian, from their official handle, that the painting had been a personal possession of the late King Francis I.

Having been in France since early 16th century, the Mona Lisa has been exhibited on the platform of the French Museum since 1797, in spite of Italians repeatedly asking the French Museum to return the painting. In 2004, Hollywood actor George Clooney said that France should comply with Italy's request and return the painting.

The Mona Lisa is considered a masterpiece and was valued at GBP 604 million in 2017.

France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 for the second time on July 15, 2018, beating Croatia while Italy failed to even qualify for the competition.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Trending News #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.