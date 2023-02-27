 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to visit India on March 2-3

Feb 27, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

It will be the first such high-level trip from Italy to India after five years. Meloni will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan and a high-powered business delegation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday to bolster bilateral engagement in areas of defence and security, economy and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meloni will hold wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the visit.

Meloni will also be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the eighth Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.