App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IT firms likely to face volatility in banking, financial services space: Report

Some BFS firms have indicated greater shift to low-cost locations to manage costs, it said and added that overall the growth in technology budgets of BFS companies would be lower than 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The banking and financial services space for IT firms is expected to be volatile in the near term, and escalation of trade wars in the past weeks combined with Brexit overhang may continue to weaken modest optimism of April 2019, says a latest report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The banking and financial services segment (BFS) is a staple for Indian IT services companies serving global clients, and it accounts for major chunk of overall tech services basket. The tech spends of BFS clients, particularly in US and Europe, impact earnings of IT services firms.

In its latest report on IT services, Kotak said it expects "volatility to continue".

Close

"...large BFS firms expect a better business environment from April but the external environment has turned for the worse in the past few weeks and...overall tech spending growth will be lower than last year with additional investments funded by higher cost take-outs," it said.

related news

Banking and financial services companies had a tough start to calendar year 2019, and while the outlook has improved, the risks remain, it cautioned.

Companies expect a more conducive environment for growth in the coming months. Key risks to outlook as reported by companies include slowdown in economic growth, escalation of trade tensions, lowering of interest rates and volatility in equity markets. An additional risk for European firms is the Brexit overhang, it said.

"The escalation of trade wars in the past few weeks and the Brexit overhang can continue to weaken the modest optimism of April 2019," the report added.

Some BFS firms have indicated greater shift to low-cost locations to manage costs, it said and added that overall the growth in technology budgets of BFS companies would be lower than 2018.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Brexit #Business #trade #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.