Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Istanbul New Airport: Turkey opens doors of world’s largest air hub

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurates the Istanbul New Airport, which he claims will become the world's largest airport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to inaugurate the Istanbul New Airport, which he claims will eventually become the world's largest airport on the 95th anniversary of Turkey's establishment as a Republic. Erdogan is expected to announce the official name of the air hub on October 29. (iGA)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to inaugurate the Istanbul New Airport, which he claims will eventually become the world's largest airport on the 95th anniversary of Turkey's establishment as a Republic. Erdogan is expected to announce the official name of the air hub on October 29. (iGA)
Istanbul New Airport, on the shores of the Black Sea, will serve 90 million passengers annually in its first phase. Once it is completely functional, it is expected to serve up to 200 million travellers annually. Spread over 19,000 acres, the six runways will beat Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson in terms of traffic, which is currently the world's busiest airport. (iGA)
Istanbul New Airport, on the shores of the Black Sea, will serve 90 million passengers annually in its first phase. Once it is completely functional, it is expected to serve up to 200 million travellers annually. Spread over 19,000 acres, the six runways will beat Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson in terms of traffic, which is currently the world's busiest airport. (iGA)
The airport's interiors incorporate Turkish and Islamic designs, and its tulip-shaped air traffic control tower was honoured with the 2016 International Architecture Award. It offers travellers services via mobile applications and artificial intelligence, is energy efficient and boasts a high-tech security system. (iGA)
The airport's interiors incorporate Turkish and Islamic designs, and its tulip-shaped air traffic control tower was honoured with the 2016 International Architecture Award. It offers travellers services via mobile applications and artificial intelligence, is energy efficient and boasts a high-tech security system. (iGA)
All aviation operations will be moved to the new airport in December, when Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, named after Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, will be shut for commercial carriers. (iGA)
All aviation operations will be moved to the new airport in December, when Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, named after Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, will be shut for commercial carriers. (iGA)
Turkish Airlines will operate its flights out of the new airport to three domestic destinations: Ankara, Antalya and Izmir. It will also ply crafts between Baku and Ercan in northern Cyprus. (iGA)
Turkish Airlines will operate its flights out of the new airport to three domestic destinations: Ankara, Antalya and Izmir. It will also ply crafts between Baku and Ercan in northern Cyprus. (iGA)
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

