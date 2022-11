Representative image

The person who planted the bomb on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that killed at least six people has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Turkey's official Anadolu news agency on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his vice president, Fuat Oktay, had earlier said that "a woman" was responsible for the attack, which Soylu did not immediately address on Monday.