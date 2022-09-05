English
    Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, ministry says

    Israel's military said security forces had arrested five people suspected of what it called terrorist activity in and around the city of Jenin when a riot erupted.

    Reuters
    September 05, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Israel

    Israel

    Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

    Israel's military said security forces had arrested five people suspected of what it called terrorist activity in and around the city of Jenin when a riot erupted.

    "The rioters hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the forces and shots were heard in the area. The soldiers responded with live fire, hits were identified," it said.

    The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the killing, calling it an execution.

    Violence has simmered in the West Bank since Israel began a months-long campaign against suspected militants in response to a spate of street attacks carried out by Palestinians and members of Israel's Arab minority that killed at least 18 people.

    So far 97 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry says, including the attackers, civilians, and those shot during clashes with Israeli forces.

    Also overnight, four Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device was thrown at their post near the Palestinian town of Nabi Saleh, the army said.
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 01:09 pm
