Israeli attorney general formally charges PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment on November 21 charging Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He was scheduled to address reporters later on November 21.Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and said he is a victim of a witch hunt.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 10:15 pm