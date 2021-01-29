Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in New Delhi as terrorism, official says

Security strengthened near site of blast in Delhi (Image: PTI)

Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."

The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.

A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that he had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi about a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

"We take this very seriously," he said on Twitter. "Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."