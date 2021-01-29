MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in New Delhi as terrorism, official says

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that he had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi about a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

Reuters
January 29, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST
Security strengthened near site of blast in Delhi (Image: PTI)

Security strengthened near site of blast in Delhi (Image: PTI)

Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."

The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.

A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that he had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi about a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

Close
"We take this very seriously," he said on Twitter. "Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."
Reuters
TAGS: #Delhi #Delhi Police #Israel #Israel Embassy #S Jaishankar #Terrorism
first published: Jan 29, 2021 08:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.