English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Israel to maintain relations with Kyiv, Moscow

    Naftali Bennett spoke on the tarmac at Israel's main international airport as an aid delegation was set to depart for Ukraine to set up a field hospital for refugees near the Polish border.

    PTI
    March 21, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett. (Image: AP)

    Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett. (Image: AP)

    Israel's prime minister says the country is managing its involvement with Ukraine and Russia in a sensitive, generous and responsible way while balancing various and complex considerations after Ukraine's president called on Israel to take sides.

    Naftali Bennett spoke on the tarmac at Israel's main international airport as an aid delegation was set to depart for Ukraine to set up a field hospital for refugees near the Polish border.

    A day earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuked Israel in a televised address to Israeli parliament members, saying Israel should provide arms and impose sanctions on Russia.

    Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has acted as an intermediary between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

    While Israel has condemned Russia's invasion, it has also refrained from taking action that would anger Moscow out of concern of jeopardizing its military coordination in neighbouring Syria.

    Close
    Bennett said Israel has extended its hand in aid in the Ukraine crisis for several weeks, very much from the first moment, through different channels, pointing to humanitarian aid shipments and taking in Ukrainian refugees and immigrants.
    PTI
    Tags: #Israel #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.