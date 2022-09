Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (File Image)

Germany will draw on Israel’s help to bolster its air defence force, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Monday, calling the Israeli-developed Arrow 3 missile system a "high-performance offer".

"Israel … will play a part in building Germany’s new defence force, mainly in the field of air defence," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said following his meeting with Scholz.