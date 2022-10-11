English
    Israel says ''historic'' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

    October 11, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
    This handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on October 11, 2022, shows Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker and negotiator Elias Bou Saab (R) handing the latest draft of a US-mediated proposal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime border with Israel to the Lebanese President Michel Aoun (Photo by DALATI AND NOHRA / AFP)

    Israel's prime minister said on Tuesday that the country has reached an "historic agreement" with neighbouring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of US-brokered negotiations.

    At stake are rights over exploiting undersea natural gas reserves in areas of the eastern Mediterranean that the two countries — which do not have diplomatic relations — claim.

    Premier Yair Lapid called the deal an "historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border." The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiralling economic crisis.

    The final draft of the agreement will be brought before Israel's caretaker government for approval, just weeks before the country goes to the polls for the fifth time in under four years.

    Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel's creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometres (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.
