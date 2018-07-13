App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Israel plans to launch Moon landing mission in December

Approximately $88 million investment has been made in the spacecraft’s development and construction.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Israel is set to created history with a lunar landing mission scheduled for February 13, 2019.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and SpaceIL have collaborated for the mission, which is planned to launch in December from Cape Canaveral in US, according to a report by Israel Defense. However, the final launch date will be announced later.

The 1.5 m (over 4.9 ft.) high spacecraft is 2 m (6.5 ft.) in diameter, and the carried fuel will weigh around 75 percent of its total weight, according to the report.

The maximum speed expected to reach is over 10 km per second (36,000 kilometers, or nearly 22,370 miles, per hour), the report adds.

Approximately $88 million investment has been made in the spacecraft’s development and construction.

The spacecraft will start taking photos and video of landing site, measuring the moon’s magnetic field for a scientific experiment being conducted in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute.

The collected data will be transmitted to IAI control room for the next two days after the landing.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Israel #science #Technology #Trending News #World News

