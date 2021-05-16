Israel-Palestine Conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to continue strike as long as necessary

Since Monday, At least 148 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials while Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

Israel says dozens of militants are among the dead in Gaza, while Palestinian health officials say its death toll includes 41 children.

On Saturday, Israel hammered Gaza with airstrikes targeting a home in the al-Shati refugee camp, which killed 10 people.

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday also destroyed a high-rise building that housed offices of major news outlets such as Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press (AP).

AP called the strike “shocking and horrifying.”

In both cases, the Israeli military claimed it was hitting targets affiliated with Hamas.

Al-Jazeera slammed the attack, claiming it was an attempt to silence the media and characterised the airstrike as a crime "perpetuated by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip."

AP CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement that, “We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building.”

“This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.”

Pruitt described the news agency as “shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

He warned: “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.”

On May 16, the Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader.

Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, an army spokesman, told Israel’s army radio that the military targeted the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, who is likely in hiding along with the rest of the group’s upper echelon.

Sinwar’s home is located in the town of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip.

Early Sunday, Hamas fired a heavy barrage of rockets at the metropolis of Tel Aviv, saying it was revenge for flattening the high-rise building.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 14 about the spiraling violence.

“He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection,” the White House said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on May 16 spoke with President Joe Biden and urged the United States to intervene in the conflict and put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa says Abbas on May 15 updated Biden on the escalations across the Palestinian territories and said he was working to halt the Israeli aggression against our people and to reach a cease-fire.

Abbas also told Biden that security and stability will be achieved when the Israeli occupation ends, adding that Palestinians are ready and willing to work toward peace with international mediators. According to the Wafa statement, Biden stressed the need to achieve calm and reduce violence in the Mideast, noting intensive American diplomatic efforts to that end.

On the other hand, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a newspaper that Israel has the right to defend itself from "Hamas' terror rockets." He also outlined three stages to deescalate tensions and said a two-state solution should still be considered.

The UN Security Council is slated to meet on Sunday sparking international outcry.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the UN Security Council to seek an early de-escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. He also blamed the US for the council’s lack of action so far.

“Regrettably, the council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Wang as saying in a phone conversation Saturday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He expressed support for a two-state solution, and said China, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, expects all parties to speak with a unified voice when the council discusses the conflict later Sunday.

Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across major world cities to condemn Israel's military operation and express solidarity with the Palestinians. Protests were carried in New York, Los Angeles. Protesters carried a Palestinian flags during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France. In Europe, hundreds of people marched peacefully Berlin, Madrid, Paris and London.

(With inputs from agencies)