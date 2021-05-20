MARKET NEWS

May 20, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Gaza's health system overwhelmed amid repeated wars, blockade

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israel's Foreign Ministry says foreign ministers from Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will arrive in Israel today.

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. US President Joe Biden and administration officials have encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wind down the bombardment of Gaza. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police
clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.
  • May 20, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Palestinian leader accuses Israel of war crimes

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out organised state terrorism and war crimes in Gaza that are punishable under international law. In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians will not hesitate to pursue those who commit such crimes in front of international courts.

    Abbas is the head of the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, whose forces were driven from Gaza when the militant Hamas group seized power in 2007. The PA has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants during the last Gaza war, in 2014. It has expressed concern about the latest round of fighting. 

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars, blockade

    The Gaza Strip’s already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with waves of dead and wounded from Israel’s bombardment. Many vital medicines are rapidly running out in the tiny, blockaded coastal territory, as is fuel to keep electricity going.

    Two of Gaza’s most prominent doctors, including the No. 2 in Gaza’s coronavirus task force, were killed when their homes were destroyed during barrages since fighting between Hamas and Israel erupted 10 days ago. Just as Gaza was climbing out of a second wave of coronavirus infections, its only virus testing lab was damaged by an airstrike and has been shut. Health officials fear further outbreaks among tens of thousands of displaced residents crowded into makeshift shelters after fleeing massive barrages. 

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

    President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza create a challenge that Biden was trying mightily to avoid.

    Biden told Netanyahu in a telephone call Wednesday that he expected “significant de-escalation” of the fighting by day's end, according to the White House. But the prime minister came right back with a public declaration that he was “determined to continue" the Gaza operation “until its objective is achieved.” Netanyahu did allow that he “greatly appreciates the support of the American president,” but said nonetheless that Israel would push ahead. (AP)

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

     Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

    Facebook Inc set up a 24-7 "special operations center" last week to respond to content posted on its platform about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict amid violence in the region, the company said on Wednesday. Misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence about the conflict have circulated on social media platforms amid the deadly fighting.

    "This operations center allows us to closely monitor the situation so we can remove content that violates our community standards faster, while also addressing possible errors in enforcement," Monika Bickert, Facebook's vice president of content policy, told reporters on a conference call. Facebook has previously set up similar operations centers to focus on situations like global elections.

    Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told Reuters that Facebook's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, and other executives had on Tuesday spoken to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Facebook executives previously met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz via Zoom, Politico reported last week. Read more here...

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | US and France tangle at UN over Middle East

    The conflict in the Middle East has stirred up a diplomatic stand-off at the United Nations between France and the United States, the first open tension between the two allies since President Joe Biden took power. Despite guaranteed opposition from Washington, France proposed another draft UN Security Council resolution calling for the end of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, as well as humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

    According to the text obtained by AFP, the draft "demands an immediate cessation of hostilities" and calls for "intensification and acceleration of diplomatic efforts and support for a negotiated two-state solution". The text has been circulated among the 15 Security Council members, who have until Thursday to weigh in, diplomats said. France has not given any indication on when a vote might be held. The United States has repeatedly vetoed similar resolutions in recent days, saying it is pursuing other avenues to solve the crisis. (AFP)

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | “Palestinians want their own self-determination rights. They want their own state." South Africa's president says Israeli treatment of Palestinians resembles apartheid-era South Africa, reports Al Jazeera.

  • May 20, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates |  Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

    An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country's top officials are waiting for Israel's response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal. He says they hope France's increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible. He says they hope France's increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.

    He added that if that doesn't happen, there are some discussions among Arab and Islamic nations, along with China, to put the issue before the U.N. General Assembly in an effort to bypass the Security Council and the US's veto power there. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. (AP)

  • May 20, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon but Israel-Gaza fight goes on

    A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days even as Israel and Gaza militants pursued their cross-border attacks into an 11th day on Thursday with Israeli warplanes carrying out new air strikes and Palestinians firing more rockets.

    U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire. An Egyptian security source said the sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators but that details were still being negotiated in secret.

    "I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed," the Hamas political official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV. "I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement." (Reuters)

  • May 20, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden presses Netanyahu for 'significant de-escalation' of tension with Palestine

    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday escalated pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the fighting with Hamas militants, saying that he expects a "significant de-escalation" in the Gaza conflict and wanted a "path to ceasefire". Biden telephoned Netanyahu and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States, the White House said in a readout of the call.

    The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire, said the White House.

  • May 20, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | 3 European FMs to visit Israel, show support

    Israel's Foreign Ministry says foreign ministers from Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will arrive in Israel today. The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the diplomats were invited by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to express their solidarity and support for Israel during its campaign against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. The visit comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to de-escalate hostilities after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. 

  • May 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the latest round of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates

