MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
May 15, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: West Bank erupts in protest amid more fighting

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Turmoil from the battle between the Israeli defence forces and the Hamas spilled over into the West Bank yesterday

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. In the early hours today, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City reportedly killed at least seven Palestinians -- the highest number of fatalities in a single hit. According to news reports, militant group Hamas has said that the number is likely to rise as efforts
to recover casualties from under the rubble of the house are still ongoing. Meanwhile, Israeli police said that nine people were injured during violent unrest surrounding the arrest of a senior Islamist leader in northern Israel. The Israeli military also said that it had identified three rockets fired from Syria toward Israeli territory on May 14. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.
  • May 15, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israel’s Iron Dome isn’t an ironclad solution to its complex security problems

    Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ missile defence system has deflected hundreds of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip — interdicting, by some estimates, over 90 percent of the enemy fire. But history books don’t tell us who exactly named the missile defence system the Iron Dome; almost certainly, though, it was someone who had read their Jabotinsky (Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky).

    Yet, the idea that Israeli civilians can survive attack under Iron Dome’s protection has let the country’s leaders cling to the delusion that there is no need for them to urgently pursue political solutions.

    Read the full story here

  • May 15, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | The United Nations chief has appealed for an immediate halt to fighting between Gaza and Israel.

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned yesterday that the conflict could "unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism,” not only in the Palestinian territory and Israel but also elsewhere in the region.

    A UN spokesman said Guterres is urging the parties to allow mediation efforts to intensify and end the fighting more quickly. Stephane Dujarric says the UN.is “actively involved” in those mediation efforts. (Input from The Associated Press)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 15, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank yesterday, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.

  • May 15, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the latest round of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued into early today, when an airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed at least seven Palestinians — the highest number of fatalities in a single hit. That strike came a day after a furious overnight barrage of tank fire and airstrikes that wreaked destruction in some towns, killed a family of six in their house and sent thousands fleeing their homes.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.