Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: West Bank erupts in protest amid more fighting

May 15, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

to recover casualties from under the rubble of the house are still ongoing. Meanwhile, Israeli police said that nine people were injured during violent unrest surrounding the arrest of a senior Islamist leader in northern Israel. The Israeli military also said that it had identified three rockets fired from Syria toward Israeli territory on May 14. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. In the early hours today, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City reportedly killed at least seven Palestinians -- the highest number of fatalities in a single hit. According to news reports, militant group Hamas has said that the number is likely to rise as efforts