Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: US encouraging Israel to wind down Gaza offensive

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict
According to Gaza health officials, at least 63 children are among the 217 Palestinians who have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas began on May 10. On the Israeli side, 12 people have been killed by Hamas rockets, all but one of them civilians, including a 5-year-old boy.
Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For some, it’s trauma they’ve seen repeatedly throughout their short lives.