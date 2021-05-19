MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
May 19, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: US encouraging Israel to wind down Gaza offensive

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Top US officials have reportedly told Israelis that time isn't on their side in terms of international objections to Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rockets, and that it is in their interest to wind down operations soon

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. US President Joe Biden and administration officials have encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials to wind down the bombardment of Gaza, a news report suggests. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks
last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.
  • May 19, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

    According to Gaza health officials, at least 63 children are among the 217 Palestinians who have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas began on May 10. On the Israeli side, 12 people have been killed by Hamas rockets, all but one of them civilians, including a 5-year-old boy.

    Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For some, it’s trauma they’ve seen repeatedly throughout their short lives.

    Read the full story here

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a post on Twitter yesterday that Israel's attacks "will continue for as long as it takes to restore calm" for all of its citizens.

    Netanyahu said Israel's strikes had "set Hamas back many years" – which some Israeli news commentators took as a possible prelude to a ceasefire within days when he could claim victory.

    But Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief, said the picture was more complicated, citing civil unrest in Israel, mounting protests by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and a trickle of rocket fire from Lebanon.

    "As far as (Hamas) is concerned, what's happening in the West Bank and maybe with (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah and Israel's Arab citizens – this is where it has won," Yadlin said on Channel 12 TV. "In the military game, they've lost." (Input from Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | The 'Iron Dome' is a ground-to-air, short-range air defence system that neutralises enemy rockets and missiles.

    The concept was born after the 2006 Israel-Lebanon War when Israel faced thousands of rockets fired by Hezbollah. The missile defence system took years to develop and was tested in combat for the first time in April 2011.

    The system has been mainly deployed to intercept short-range missiles and rockets coming in from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

    Watch this video to know more

  • May 19, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Gaza operation will end ‘within days’: Israeli political officials tell local news organisation

    Israeli political officials told local news organisation Haaretz last evening that they expect the military operation in Gaza to end “within days” once the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed its main aims.

    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said earlier in the day that the strikes on Gaza will “take as long as necessary to restore quiet to the citizens of Israel.”

  • May 19, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | The Palestinian enclave of Gaza was already in a dire state. The recent conflict with Israel has made it worse, damaging the health and sewage systems, closing schools and displacing tens of thousands.

    Read the full story here: Gaza war deepens a long-running humanitarian crisis

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 19, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | European Union, minus Hungary, calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

    Foreign ministers from the European Union (EU) nations have called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas, but failed to reach the unanimity.

    Hungary, Israel’s closest ally in the EU, declined to join 26 other foreign ministers in calling for a truce yesterday. The meeting was convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles.

    Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later told news agency AFP: “I have a general problem with these European statements on Israel … These are usually very much one-sided, and these statements do not help, especially not under current circumstances, when the tension is so high.”

  • May 19, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israeli forces tried twice, failed to kill Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif last week: Local media report

    The Israel Defense Forces attempted to kill the head of Hamas’s military wing, Muhammad Deif, at least twice last week, The Times of Israel has reported. But both times Deif escaped unscathed, the news report added citing Israeli Military Intelligence.

    The details about the strikes on Deif, which took place sometime since May 11, were not immediately known. The Israeli military has said that one of its primary goals is killing top leaders of Hamas who they believe have largely gone into hiding to avoid airstrikes.

  • May 19, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israeli President speaks to family of Indian caregiver killed in rocket attack from Gaza

    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin yesterday spoke to the family of the Indian caregiver who was killed on May 11 in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants from Gaza, and conveyed his condolences.

    Soumya Santosh, 30, who hailed from Kerala's Idukki district, worked as a caregiver attending to an old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. She was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening on May 11 when a rocket fired from Gaza directly hit the house where she was working. (Input from Reuters)

  • May 19, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | US encouraging Israel to wind down Gaza offensive: Report

    United States President Joe Biden and administration officials have encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials to wind down the bombardment of Gaza, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press, as the Israeli and Palestinian death tolls mounted and pressure grew on Biden to move more forcefully to stop the fighting.

    Top Biden administration officials underscored to the Israelis on May 17-18 that time is not on their side in terms of international objections to nine days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rockets, and that it is in their interest to wind down the operations soon, according to the official, who was not authorised to comment publicly on the private talks and spoke on condition of anonymity. (Input from The Associated Press)

  • May 19, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the latest round of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.