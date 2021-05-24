Israel-Palestine conflict: Clubhouse becomes emotional meeting place for both sides

A girl wears an Israeli flag at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 15, 2021 (Representative image: Reuters/Corinna Kern)

Discussions on sensitive topics on social media usually end up becoming arguments mixed with hate speech and trolling. However, a recent marathon conversation on the Israel-Palestine conflict on Clubhouse turned out to be an emotional meeting place for participants from both sides.

The chat room titled ‘Meet Palestinians and Israelis’ reportedly started as a private chat between friends. But it ended up becoming a conversation spanning six days with up to 1.59 lakh live listeners at some point.

The Clubhouse chat room started by Mexico-based moderator Moshe Markovich became a platform for both Israeli and Palestinians to hold an open and intense conversation highlighting their perspectives.

Markovich told National Public Radio (NPR), an American non-profit media organisation, that he did not realise how emotional he would get hearing these conversations, “My views have totally shifted.”

"As someone who has lived in Israel in the past, who was taught one way about the other side, but now that has changed, it was a tough pill to swallow because these are human beings, we need to empathise with how someone else is feeling," Markovich said.

The Clubhouse chat started when the hostilities between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated. The original plan for the chat room was reportedly to stay open until a ceasefire was announced. However, moderators decided to keep it open as many participants were waiting for their turn to speak. Some of them were waiting for two days.

Moderators themselves were working throughout the night to ensure the conversation continues, and only took breaks to sleep and eat.

Moderators asked the audience to blink their mics (turning them on and off) if their views on the topic had changed as they heard different voices. Many people reportedly did blink their mics, suggesting that the chat had an impact.

Social media has had a history of being a platform for people in times of crisis and conflicts. Twitter and Facebook were used heavily by protesters to coordinate with each other during the Arab Spring unrest in 2011.

Even during the latest round of the Israel-Palestine conflict, both sides took to social media platforms to amplify their messaging.