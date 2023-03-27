Israeli embassies shut down across the world following strike against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan

Israeli embassies, diplomatic missions worldwide have been shut down on March 27 following protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan, media reports suggested.

According to Reuters, a letter, citing a nationwide strike in Israel declared by the Histadrut labour federation, said Foreign Ministry activities in the country and abroad would be limited to emergency services.

Meanwhile, in India, the Israel embassy in Delhi has been instructed to remain closed and will provide no consular service until further notice.

After weeks of intensifying anti-government demonstrations, some lawmakers in Netanyahu's coalition called on their supporters to turn out opposite parliament in Jerusalem as well.

Following the developments, Netanyahu tweeted a call on Israeli protesters and counter-protesters to refrain from violence as disarray deepened over his hard-right judicial plan.

Earlier today, Israel's President Isaac Herzog had appealed to Netanyahu to immediately halt his controversial plan, warning that the move has put the country's security, economy and society under threat. "For the sake of the unity of the People of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," he emphasised. He urged all the leaders in power to place country's citizens above all else.

Joe Biden holds second democracy summit amid doubts over progress "I appeal to the leaders of all Knesset factions, Coalition and Opposition alike, to place this country’s citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay. Wake up now! This is not a political moment; this is a moment for leadership and responsibility,” the president asserted. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel last night after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Gallant after he said on Saturday evening that the judicial overhaul ”poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state”. (With agency inputs)

