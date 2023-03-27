 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Israeli embassies shut down across the world following strike against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

Meanwhile, in India, the Israel embassy in Delhi has been instructed to remain closed and will provide no consular service until further notice.

After weeks of intensifying anti-government demonstrations, some lawmakers in Netanyahu's coalition called on their supporters to turn out opposite parliament in Jerusalem as well.

Israeli embassies, diplomatic missions worldwide have been shut down on March 27 following protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan, media reports suggested.

According to Reuters, a letter, citing a nationwide strike in Israel declared by the Histadrut labour federation, said Foreign Ministry activities in the country and abroad would be limited to emergency services.

Meanwhile, in India, the Israel embassy in Delhi has been instructed to remain closed and will provide no consular service until further notice.

After weeks of intensifying anti-government demonstrations, some lawmakers in Netanyahu's coalition called on their supporters to turn out opposite parliament in Jerusalem as well.

Following the developments, Netanyahu tweeted a call on Israeli protesters and counter-protesters to refrain from violence as disarray deepened over his hard-right judicial plan.