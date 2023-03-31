 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Israel conducts air strike in Syria: Report

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

There have been at least six strikes in March alone, according to a tally by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor with sources on the ground.

Two soldiers were wounded in an Israeli missile attack near Damascus on Thursday, Syrian state media reported.

Israel carried out an air strike near the Syrian capital early Friday, Syrian state media reported, the second attack near Damascus in the last two days.

Reuters witnesses heard at least three big explosions over the city overnight.

Citing a military source, state media reported that Israel fired "sprays of missiles” just after midnight.

"Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them,” the source said, saying the aggression caused some material damage. There were no details about casualties.