Israel captures last two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison

Following the Sept. 6 escape from Gilboa prison, two of the men were caught on Sept. 10, with two more captured the next day.

Reuters
September 19, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Representative Image

Israeli police on Sunday captured the last two of six Palestinian militants who had escaped from a maximum security prison more than 10 days ago, the police announced on Twitter, saying the two men were found in the eastern district of Jenin city.

"The chase ended successfully in a joint operation of the IDF, the Public Security Service and the Special Police Forces tonight in the city of Jenin. The two terrorists who escaped from the prison were arrested," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

"The two saboteurs surrendered, Nayef Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, after the army and police surrounded the house they hid inside in Jenin."

The Israeli army spokesman posted photos on Twitter of the last two prisoners during their arrest on Sunday.

The six Palestinian militants broke out of the maximum security Israeli prison in a Hollywood-style escape that left their jailors peering through a hole in the floor of a cell, and had Palestinians celebrating in the streets.
