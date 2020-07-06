App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek already was transmitting data and beginning to orbit around the Earth. It said engineers from the ministry and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries were conducting tests before it begins full operational activities.

PTI
Image for representation
Image for representation

Israel's Defence Ministry announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite early on Monday. It said the “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 am from central Israel into space. It described the Ofek as an “electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.”

Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek already was transmitting data and beginning to orbit around the Earth. It said engineers from the ministry and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries were conducting tests before it begins full operational activities.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an “extraordinary achievement.”

Close
“Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the state of Israel,” he said.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Israel #Israel Aerospace Industries #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.