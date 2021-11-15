MARKET NEWS

Israel announces 5-11 year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

The decision, announced by he Health Ministry, followed approval by an expert panel last week, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.

Reuters
November 15, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
Representative image

Israel said that children aged 5 to 11 would now be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

