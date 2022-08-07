English
    Israel agrees to Egypt-brokered Gaza truce

    Since the conflict began on Friday, 31 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed, while 275 people have been wounded

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST
    Israel-Palestine Conflict An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israel-Gaza border on May 18, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

    Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to observe a truce in Gaza from August 7 evening as proposed by Cairo, sources said, after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel drove militants to target its cities with longer-range rockets.

    Spokespeople for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza since clashes erupted on Friday, did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.

    “The Israeli side has accepted,” the source said, adding that Cairo was waiting for the Palestinian response, as part of Egyptian mediation efforts three days into renewed conflict in the Gaza Strip.

    Since the conflict began on Friday, 31 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed, while 275 people have been wounded, said health authorities in the enclave where several buildings were reduced to rubble and militants fired their first rockets at Jerusalem.

    The fighting is the worst in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the impoverished coastal territory, home to about 2.3 million Palestinians, and forced Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

    Egypt, a historic broker between Israel and armed groups in Gaza, negotiated the ceasefire that ended an 11-day conflict in May of last year.

    (Agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 08:19 pm
