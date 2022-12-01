 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Islamic State names new leader after Quraishi blew himself up when surrounded

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

The Islamic State (IS) militant group has appointed a previously unknown figure as its head after its leader blew himself up in October while being besieged by former anti-government rebels in southern Syria, those involved in the clash told Reuters.

IS selected Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi as its new leader, a spokesman for the group said in a recording. He did not offer further details on the new leader.

It was both the first time IS's top leader was killed in an operation that did not involve the U.S.-led coalition, and the first time an IS leader was killed in southern Syria, rather than the north.

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed in an operation carried out in Deraa, the southern province where Syria's uprising first kicked off in 2011, according to those involved in the fighting as well as the U.S. military.

Deraa returned to Syrian army control in 2018 following Russian-brokered reconciliation deals that saw rebels hand over heavy weapons and be incorporated into pro-government units.

Quraishi and his aides had been discovered hiding out in a house in the town of Jasem, according to former rebels involved in the clash, relatives of others who died in the fighting, and residents.