Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Islamic State claims responsibility for Philippines church bombing

The attack on January 27 on a predominantly Muslim island in the country's volatile south wounded 81 people and was one of the deadliest in recent years in a region long plagued by instability.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Islamic State claimed responsibility for twin bombings that killed at least 20 people during a Catholic Church service in the Philippines, the militant group's news agency Amaq said on January 27.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #ISIS #world

