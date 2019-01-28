Islamic State claims responsibility for Philippines church bombing

The attack on January 27 on a predominantly Muslim island in the country's volatile south wounded 81 people and was one of the deadliest in recent years in a region long plagued by instability.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for twin bombings that killed at least 20 people during a Catholic Church service in the Philippines, the militant group's news agency Amaq said on January 27.The attack on January 27 on a predominantly Muslim island in the country's volatile south wounded 81 people and was one of the deadliest in recent years in a region long plagued by instability.
