Islamic state claims responsibility for Mali attack

Islamic state has claimed responsibility for an attack in northeastern Mali that killed at least 53 soldiers, the group's Amaq news agency reported on November 2 without citing evidence.
Mali government said that the soldiers and one civilian had been killed in an attack on an army post in northern Mali, in one of the deadliest strikes against the West African country's military in recent memory.
First Published on Nov 3, 2019 07:52 am