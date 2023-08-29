English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in Toshakhana case

    A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

    PTI
    August 29, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
    Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in Toshakhana case

    Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in Toshakhana case

    The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case.

    A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

    On Monday, the IHC reserved the verdict on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

    A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to three years in prison on August 5.

    The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure. He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

    PTI
    Tags: #Imran Khan #Islamabad high court #World News
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 01:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!