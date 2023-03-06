 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Islamabad court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Imran Khan's lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam, and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the district and sessions court, where Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders.

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

A court here on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan against the suspension of his non-bailable warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Khan's lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam, and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the district and sessions court, where Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders.

Imam argued that the Islamabad police could not arrest 70-year-old Khan if he was willing to appear before the court on March 7.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court to suspend the warrant.