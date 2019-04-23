ISIS claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings that killed 321

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 321 people and injured about 500 others, the group's AMAQ news agency said on April 23.

BREAKING - Islamic State group (IS) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka. The claim was issued via the group’s channel on the messaging app Telegram. #SriLankaAttacks pic.twitter.com/65Vf031Pl6 — Faisal Irshaid (@faisalirshaid) April 23, 2019

The message roughly translates to "The perpetrators of the attack that targeted nationals of the crusader alliance [anti-IS US-led coalition] and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were Islamic State fighters", BBC has reported.

The death toll for one of the deadliest terror attacks has risen to 321. On April 21, seven suicide bombers carried out attacks in churches and hotels across Colombo, targeting Christians and foreign tourists. At least 5 Indians are confirmed to have been killed in the attack.

The group did not give evidence for its claim.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.