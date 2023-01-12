 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is Japan still pacifist? What would a change mean for the region and world?

Pranay Sharma
Jan 12, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Kishida has argued that the world is at a “historical crossroads” and Japan must act urgently to acquire counterattack capability.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File image )

After adopting a controversial defence doctrine that has raised serious concerns in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to travel to the West to explain what forced Tokyo to shift from its decades-old pacifism.

Kishida is on a weeklong trip to France, Italy, Britain, Canada, and the US. While the ostensible reason is to discuss the forthcoming G-Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, a major focus of his talks is on the deteriorating security situation in the region and Japan’s new defence doctrine.

Kishida will meet US President Joe Biden on January 13, on his first visit to Washington since becoming prime minister in October 2021.

In a significant shift, Japan adopted the new defence doctrine on December 16 that allows it to shed its post-war constraints on the military and acquire counterattack capabilities to target potential threats. It also intends to strengthen operational coordination with the US.

The reason for the fundamental shift stems from developments that led to a deterioration in the security environment of the region. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine alarmed countries in the Indo-Pacific, the worsening of US-China relations over Taiwan and North Korea’s constant nuclear and missile threats have only added to the concerns.

Kishida broke a longstanding taboo by raising Japan’s defence budget to 2 percent of gross domestic product. For years, Japan had limited its defence budget to 1 percent of GDP. The increase puts Japan at par with NATO’s defence spending.