Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: AP

Iraqi lawmakers demand US withdrawal after Trump visit

Politicians from both sides of Iraq's political divide are calling on parliament to vote to expel US troops.

Associated Press
Iraqi lawmakers are seizing on President Donald Trump's surprise visit to demand US forces leave the country.

Politicians from both sides of Iraq's political divide are calling on parliament to vote to expel US troops. Approximately 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq as part of the coalition against the Islamic State group.

Foreign influence has become a hot-button issue in a year that saw supporters of populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr win the largest share of votes in May elections. Al-Sadr has called for curbing US and Iranian involvement in Iraqi affairs.

Trump spent three hours at a US air base meeting with American troops on an unannounced visit on December 26. He left without meeting any Iraqi officials.

Lawmakers decried the visit as arrogant and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 05:13 pm

