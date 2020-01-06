Iraq militia leader says if US troops stay they will be occupiers

Khazali was speaking after Iraq's parliament backed a recommendation by the prime minister to end the presence of foreign troops, a response to the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.
Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander Qais al-Khazali said if US troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force.
Khazali was speaking after Iraq's parliament backed a recommendation by the prime minister to end the presence of foreign troops, a response to the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.The U.S. sanctioned Khazali's Asaib Ahl al-Haq group on Friday, saying it was an Iranian proxy.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 08:03 am