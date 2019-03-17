App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh blames US for market tensions

Zanganeh was speaking at a news conference ahead of the planned inauguration on March 17 of four development phases at South Pars, the world's largest gas field, by President Hassan Rouhani.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on March 16 frequent US comments about oil prices had created market tensions, the ministry's news website SHANA reported.

US President Donald Trump, who has made the US economy one of his top issues, has repeatedly tweeted about oil prices and the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries. He has expressed concern about higher prices, including last month and ahead of OPEC's meeting in December.

"Americans talk a lot and I advise them to talk less. They (have) caused tensions in the oil market for over a year now and they are responsible for it, and if this trend continues, the market will be more tense," SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

US crude futures briefly hit a 2019 high on March 15 but later retreated along with benchmark Brent oil as worries about the global economy and robust US production put a brake on prices.

related news

OPEC and its allies including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed last year to cut production, partly in response to increased US shale output.

Washington granted waivers to eight major buyers of Iranian oil after the US reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil sector in November, after withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"We do not know whether US waivers would be extended or not, we will do our job but they (the US) say something new every single day," Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh was speaking at a news conference ahead of the planned inauguration on March 17 of four development phases at South Pars, the world's largest gas field, by President Hassan Rouhani.

He said Iran had invested $11 billion to complete the phases 13 and 22-24 of the giant field, which Tehran shares with Qatar, and expected to operate 27 phases by next March, SHANA reported.

France's Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended investment in phase 11 of South Pars last year after the United States threatened to impose sanctions on companies that do business in Iran.

But Zanganeh said talks with CNPC were continuing.

"Negotiations are ongoing. A senior delegation from China is due to come to Iran for talks. They have promised to come to Iran soon," said Zanganeh, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

 
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Iran #oil #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Shashi Tharoor Trolled for Misspelling Ahmedabad, Calling it 'North In ...

Dates for Golden Globe Awards 2020 Announced, Deets Inside

Once a Victory Weapon in 'Secular' Bengal, the Sword of Caste Now Hang ...

Deepa Dasmunsi Not Joining BJP But Wishes to Contest From Raiganj, Say ...

Will Truth Triumph in Rafale Review Case? The Faceoff Between RTI Act ...

Organic Farming Brings UK Born to Puducherry

Congress Turns 'Munna Bhai' This Poll Season, But Isn't Ready to Spare ...

AAP Names Balbir Singh Jakhar as its Candidate From West Delhi Lok Sab ...

Movie Ticketing Apps Not Allowed to Charge 'Internet Handling Fee' fro ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 Lok Sa ...

ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC aim to make big statement w ...

New Zealand police shuts Dunedin airport after reports of ‘suspiciou ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...

Shweta Bachchan's birthday: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan get ...

Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Devarakonda's film is all about fighting fo ...

Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: The badminton star will have a good year ...

Say what! Nick Jonas' friends tried to flirt with Parineeti Chopra at ...

Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.